EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Local Canada Post workers hit the picket line as nationwide strike begins

    Share

    Edmonton-area Canada Post workers walked off the job Friday as a nationwide strike began.

    The Canadian Union of Postal Workers issued a 72-hour strike notice earlier this week, saying it's been asking for fair wages, safer working conditions and other improvements over nearly a year of bargaining.

    Approximately 55,000 workers are striking, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers said.

    In the Alberta capital region, CUPW 730 asked workers not to report to work as of Friday morning and to hit the picket line instead.

    There are three picket lines in Edmonton, one in St. Albert and one in Sherwood Park.

    "It's very disappointing for everyone involved, we'd rather not be doing this," CUPW 730 interim president James Ball told CTV News Edmonton. "We would rather have come to a negotiated solution six months ago but we're not meeting anywhere. The sacrifices that are going to be made by our members are not small. They're big issues…and it's unfortunate that it's going to affect the public."

    Mail and parcels will not be delivered during the strike and some post offices will be closed, Canada Post said.

    A number of City of Edmonton services will be impacted during the strike.

    With files from The Canadian Press

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    • Novice driver charged after police officer struck in sarnia

      Around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, two officers were walking back to their cruisers, which ere parked on the shoulder of the road with running lights, when they saw an oncoming vehicle suddenly and unexpectedly veer off the roadway, around the parked cruisers, and into the grass ditch area where the officers were standing.

    • Youth under arrest after robbery in south London

      Around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, police said a group of teen boys was walking on a residential street in the area of Homeview Road and Crawford Street when they were approached by another youth they knew.

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News