Local Canada Post workers hit the picket line as nationwide strike begins

Edmonton-area Canada Post workers walked off the job Friday as a nationwide strike began.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers issued a 72-hour strike notice earlier this week, saying it's been asking for fair wages, safer working conditions and other improvements over nearly a year of bargaining.

Approximately 55,000 workers are striking, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers said.

In the Alberta capital region, CUPW 730 asked workers not to report to work as of Friday morning and to hit the picket line instead.

There are three picket lines in Edmonton, one in St. Albert and one in Sherwood Park.

"It's very disappointing for everyone involved, we'd rather not be doing this," CUPW 730 interim president James Ball told CTV News Edmonton. "We would rather have come to a negotiated solution six months ago but we're not meeting anywhere. The sacrifices that are going to be made by our members are not small. They're big issues…and it's unfortunate that it's going to affect the public."

Mail and parcels will not be delivered during the strike and some post offices will be closed, Canada Post said.

A number of City of Edmonton services will be impacted during the strike.

With files from The Canadian Press