EDMONTON -- One Edmonton London Drugs location will soon have some new local products lining its shelves.

The Canadian retailer is launching new 'Local Central' aisles in some of its stores that will be dedicated to local products.

Customers are encouraged to tag local businesses that they would like to see included and owners can apply online.

We’re offering shelf space to local small businesses who’ve had to close their doors due to COVID-19. Apply today or tag a small business, and help us transform our centre aisle into a local marketplace. https://t.co/9cpKOwonZu — London Drugs (@LondonDrugs) April 29, 2020

Hundreds of applications were submitted within the first few hours of the program's launch.

“This is a really hard time for many small businesses, and we are in a unique position in these challenging times where we can really help out,” president and COO Clint Mahlman said in a written release. “We are here to help our local small businesses while also providing an opportunity for customers to pick up their favourite local items and support their favourite local companies.”

The selected products will be displayed in the centre aisles of the store. Businesses must be based in western Canada and products cannot require refrigeration or freezing.

The Edmonton location will be selected once the product list is confirmed.