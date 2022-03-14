Local charity sends warmth to Ukrainian refugees

Blankets of Love Foundation for Mental Health is pivoting its focus to offer handmade quilts to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Canada.

The Alberta-based non-profit collects handmade blankets from quilters across Canada and gifts them to patients in hospitals throughout the country who are facing challenges with mental illness.

Blankets of Love founder Sheila Ethier says the charity is donating over 80 blankets left over from its winter drive to Ukrainian refugees as they enter the province, and is hoping to collect an additional 1,000 to spread extra warmth to newcomers.

"Refugees that are fleeing their country for safety, their mental health is going to be severely impacted and we hope by offering a quilt to them that they feel a sense of comfort and love," said Ethier.

As a registered nurse by profession, Ethier says she enjoys supporting others in need and believes many other locals are hoping to do the same.

"I think many people are wondering what they can do in their community to help the refugees who are fleeing their country for life and for safety," said Ethier.

Blankets of Love plans to pair up with a local organization helping newcomers to Canada, in order to hand over the quilts to refugees. Ethier is confident there will be a great show of support.

"Quilters are generous all across Canada, they always like to quilt and help others in need," said Ethier. "And I know there will be plenty of quilts donated in the future."