EDMONTON – Local CN Rail employees are on the picket line this morning, joining thousands across Canada who are now on strike.

Approximately 3,200 conductors, train personnel and yard workers walked off the job at midnight.

Workers gathered at Walker Yards at 127 Avenue and 118 Street early Tuesday morning.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, the union representing the employees, says CN has been unwilling to address workers' health and safety issues.

The strike comes just days after the company announced it will be cutting management and union jobs because North America's economy is getting weaker.

The two sides have been without a contract since July.