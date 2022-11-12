Local crafters gather at the Fibre Frolic in Edmonton

Knitters, crocheters, weavers, and other fibre arts enthusiasts gathered at the Edmonton EXPO Centre on Saturday for the Fibre Frolic show.

The show brings together creators and dyers of yarn, and artists looking to buy local wares.

The organizer says the pandemic has created a newfound interest in fibre crafts.

“During the pandemic people turned to doing things with their hands because they were stuck at home, so what else are you going to do? Knitting, crocheting, weaving, all kinds of cool things have been resurrected because we have the internet so you can share patterns, share ideas online,” said Holly Aamot.

Vendors say it’s more environmentally friendly to buy local.

“Its all natural from the sheep, not polyester that goes into the ocean, little microparticles so it's good stuff,” said Alice Wagner of Blue Moon Studio.

The show runs Sunday until 4 p.m.