EDMONTON -- For a limited time over the summer, couples looking to get married now have the option to do so Vegas-style.

The Mayfield Dinner Theatre is reinventing its stage with a sin-city theme featuring everything from the “Tunnel of Love” to cardboard cutouts of Marilyn Monroe and James Dean.

Holly O’Neill, Sales and Marketing Director at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel West Edmonton, calls the venue ‘Little Vegas Wedding Chapel’ and says it’s been an exciting undertaking.

“The past couple years with all of the changes and restrictions that COVID has brought to not only our clients and our team, this has really inspired us again. It’s giving us something to look forward to it’s fun, it’s light, it’s a little kooky.”

Couples who book the base package at the Little Vegas Wedding Chapel can expect to pay $750 for a pre-set sin-city scene. With respect to Alberta’s public health measures, ceremonies will be limited to 10 people. That number includes the officiant, bride, and groom.

As for Elvis, he won’t be officiating weddings but with additional fees, couples can have him as a guest for photo opportunities.

The glamorous Vegas-like venue may not be traditional, but it’s already garnered local attention with one booking set for July and multiple inquires.

“If we could bring something a little different, a little unique to the table to give couples that option that they may have felt was taken away from them, that’s exactly what we wanted to do,” explained O’Neill.

The Little Vegas Wedding Chapel will be available to book until the end of August.