

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A Spruce Grove family hit hard by cancer is pedaling forward on World Cancer Day to find a cure against the disease.

“Any day on the bike is better than a day of radiation,” said Kelly Liebe, who just survived tongue cancer.

His wife, also named Kelly Liebe, has survived breast cancer—twice. The second diagnoses came exactly four years after their daughter, Chrissy, died of cancer.

“I think about Chrissy, and I think about how happy she’d be for us,” her mother said. “I know she would love to be here, riding with us.”

The Liebes—including their son, Clayton—simulated their own Ride to Conquer Cancer Monday. The three went as fast as they could, with dad trying to beat his son’s record, and mom “going for glory” to break her own.

The family has raised $55,000 in Chrissy’s name since she passed.

“It was so important for us to make something positive out of something so negative, so tragic,” Chrissy’s father told CTV News.

“I want to honour her, and I want to live to make a better day for other families,” her mother said.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Dan Grummett