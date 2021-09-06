EDMONTON -- Dounia Mouallem is a certified personal fitness trainer planning to jumpstart an annual basketball tournament for young Edmonton athletes.

The first 3-on-3 Kid Fit Basketball Tournament took place Monday at the Edmonton Islamic Academy, where Mouallem attended from preschool to highschool.

Mouallem is the face behind her company ‘Kid Fit Yeg’ where she empowers children between 8 and 16-years-old with physical fitness.

She says she wanted to create an annual basketball tournament in Edmonton so kids could enjoy the sport every year.

“I grew up playing basketball and I feel like we never have something going on like this, it’s always every three years, and I want to try and make something annual for the older kids and try to introduce it to the younger kids,” said Mouallem.

Around 45 players attended the event between ages 15 and 30.

After not being able to play for months due to the pandemic, Mouallem says she wanted to bring the community back together.

“It’s very important to bring the athletes back together,” said Mouallem “Especially because they had that two year long break and now we can finally get things rolling again.”

The 3-on-3 Kid Fit Basketball Tournament took place between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and ended with two teams facing off to win a $200 cash prize.