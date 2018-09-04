

Marianne Maravilla, CTV Edmonton





Gardeners across Edmonton have donated a total of 6,360 kilograms of fresh produce to the Edmonton Food Bank's “Plant a row, Grow a row” program.

All produce collected in the program distributed to food hampers and agencies serving the less fortunate.

Tamisan Bencz-Knight, manager of strategic relationships and partnerships at the food bank says no donation is too small.

“Instead of throwing that in the garbage, they’re giving it to the food bank and we’re able to share it with other community members and its wonderful fresh product,” Bencz-Knight said.

The food bank is asking that all produce donations come directly to its warehouse located at 11508 120 Street.