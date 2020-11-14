EDMONTON -- She’s only six, but her colourful artwork is inspiring many to help others in her community.

Aurora Cockerill is selling paintings to raise money to support Valeda House for the homeless. She was at the Dreamcatchers Gallery in Fort Saskatchewan on Saturday working on another piece.

She’s already raised more than $4,000.

“It makes me emotional, what she’s doing painting to support the homeless,” said gallery owner Ellie LaGrandeur. “She’s six! I just think it’s wonderful.”

“A man the other day, God bless his heart, he donated $1,500 for three paintings!” said Maja Nejman, Aurora’s mother. “Yeah I couldn’t believe it when I saw in my bank account.”

You can make a bid at Aurora’s Art Helps the Homeless online.