EDMONTON -- An Edmonton graphics company is switching gears to produce face shields for workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cowan Graphics says it has offered up 15 per cent of its workforce to produce an estimated 2,000 face shields per week.

The company has been in conversations with major health authorities and retail outlets and has already received orders for 20,000 units.

“Currently we’ve secured material to produce over 150,000,” said Cowan Graphics vice-president Dustin MacMillan.

“We’ve had conversations with companies in the states that would take 100,000 right now, but we’ve made the decision to focus on Canada and make sure our needs are met.”

He added, given U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to ask 3M to stop exporting N95 masks to Canada, it helped the company solidify its decision to produce them locally.

The company has also been producing physical distancing floor decals and signs for businesses.