

CTV Edmonton





A coalition of Albertans is asking residents to sign a petition and take action on social media in the wake of the mosque shootings in New Zealand.

The Alberta Kind campaign was put together by a group of social agencies.

They say they’re concerned by not only the shooting in New Zealand, but by those in Quebec and Pittsburgh.

“It is indifference and inaction that allow misogyny and racism to fester,” said Jan Reimer of the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters. “We thought it was important to do something, to take some action and to stand in solidarity with our colleagues and our fellow human beings.”

The group has put together a social media graphic, and is asking Albertans to change the frame of their profile pictures on social media to include the graphic on or before 1:40 p.m. to mark the one week anniversary of the shooting. They are also soliciting signatures for a petition.

You can find the petition and the social media frame online.