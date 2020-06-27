EDMONTON -- A local Latin food market chain celebrated a milestone in Edmonton on Saturday.

Paraiso Tropical Latin Food Market held a free barbecue to celebrate its anniversary and re-branding.

The store focuses on flavours and treats from Latin America.

The market was founded in 1991 by a couple fleeing the civil war in El Salvador.

When the store was originally opened it was the first business in western Canada to provide imported food products from South and Central America.