Local man arrested in connection to Wainwright liquor store assaults

A 23-year-old man has been charged with the assault of three people in an east-central Alberta liquor store.

Jessie Isaac Turk of Wainwright faces two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault.

He is accused of hitting two Wainwright liquor store customers, as well as a third who tried to intervene, on Feb. 12.

Police asked for the public's help in identifying the attacker and say Turk was identified by a tipster a short while later.

Turk is due in Lloydminster provincial court on Feb. 15.