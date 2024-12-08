Local man charged in Whitecourt shooting death

EDMONTON
    A 43-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after another man was shot and killed Saturday near the airport in Whitecourt, Alta.

    Police charged Mathew Charles Jackson with second-degree murder on Sunday.

    Alberta RCMP said in a media release that Jackson was caught while driving on Highway 43 after officers told of the shooting and the location of a suspect. After stopping him, officers found a firearm.

    Paramedics and police found 44-year-old David Beauchesne dead at a business near the airport.

    Jackson's next court date is Tuesday in Whitecourt, which is 158 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

    Correction

    A previous version of this story said the shooting death occured at the Whitecourt airport. It in fact happened at a business near it.

