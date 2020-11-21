EDMONTON -- A local man is hitting the trail to raise awareness for men’s physical and mental health.

Martin Peek has completed a half-a-marathon every weekend so far in the month in honour of Movember.

Peek kicks off his run at Fort Edmonton Park and runs through the river valley.

He has participated in Movember for 15 years, but he wanted to so something a little different this year because of the pandemic.

Peek has raised $1,500 so far.