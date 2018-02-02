

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton man is using his hobby to help our city's vulnerable.

Paul Macdonald starting sewing 30 years ago with a standard machine, but traded up for a much faster industrial one, a machine that now makes essential items for Edmonton’s homeless.

Macdonald sews fleece toques, socks and mitts which he then donates to Hope Mission and the Bissell centre.

He has made and donated over a thousand since he started.

“You know I like making them” said Macdonald, “and I thought maybe I could make them to give to people that are disadvantaged.”

He said he spends an hour here or there in his sewing room; toques and socks take about two minutes for him to put together while mitts take him about four.

A company called Polar Tech donates large rolls of fleece for him to use, making his helpful hobby affordable.

Macdonald said he hopes his hobby helps those who need it most, as well as inspire others to get out and volunteer.