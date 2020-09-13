Advertisement
Local motorcyclists hold second memorial ride for victim of Groat Road crash
Published Sunday, September 13, 2020 4:52PM MDT
Motorcyclists gathered in Edmonton on Sunday to ride for Darcy Evans, who was killed in a crash last month.
EDMONTON -- A second memorial ride was held Sunday for a motorcyclist who was killed on Groat Road last month.
Darcy Evans died on Aug. 31 when his motorcycle hit the middle barrier on Groat Road just south of 107 Avenue.
On Sunday, motorcyclists gathered at city hall and road their bikes to the spot where he died.
A ghost bike has been errected at the site.