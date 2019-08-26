Monday is #InternationalDogDay and most pet owners will tell you that spending time with their animals makes them healthier and happier. Now, new numbers show you don’t even need to own a pet to reap the benefits.

Sophie the Golden Doodle is proof of that. Sophie greets seniors and caregivers every day at her owner Brent Boyd’s Edmonton office. Boyd heads the Home Instead Senior Care Network office in Edmonton, providing support and resources to help keep seniors in their home.

Boyd says Sophie is so popular that clients often drop by just to visit her. She also goes on client visits with her owner.

“She’s always a big hit with seniors in our care,” said Boyd in a written release. “She can bring a smile to the face of just about anyone.”

A new study by Home Instead of respondents 65 and older shows that 46 per cent of seniors who interacted with pets regularly wouldn’t be as happy without those interactions. 40 per cent of respondents said they would be lonelier, and 30 per cent said they would feel less healthy.

“While we recognize that pet ownership isn’t for everyone, our research indicates that interaction with pets, even on a small scale, can have a big impact on older adults,” said Boyd. “A simple act like petting a dog, holding a cat or watching a bird can bring so much joy to a senior who may be feeling lonely.”

There are resources available online for seniors who want to explore pet ownership.