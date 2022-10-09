Local photographer's exhibit gives back to those who helped support him
Self-made Edmonton photographer Dickson Obasuyi unveiled his first photo exhibition, which pays homage to his roots and gives back to those who helped him.
This weekend, Obasuyi opened the exhibition at Enbridge Centre Tower's second floor and is collecting donations for the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation.
As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, Obasuyi decided he would learn photography.
"One day, I walked into a Best Buy and bought a camera just to keep myself busy during the lockdown," he told CTV News Edmonton. "Then I start taking pictures, and people tell me, 'Wow, that's amazing.'"
A year later, he is now a professional photographer and often freelances for The Globe and Mail.
"I'm self-taught. I learned on YouTube," he added. "I just fell in love with it."
"I wanted to do something that is both creative and fun and something that would keep me learning every day."
In 2013, Obasuyi moved from Nigeria to Ontario and then to Edmonton a year later. He relied on a Salvation Army shelter to support him as he transitioned to living in Alberta.
"From living in the shelter to having this magnificent building for my exhibition, I never thought of it," he recalled.
He now teaches a photography course for Edmonton Public Schools and partnered with the Salvation Army to host a free portrait night for those at its shelters.
"With this passion, I figured I could give something back," Obasuyi said.
Six years ago, his daughter Olivia required help from the Stollery Hospital. He decided to use his talents to continue giving back.
"I thought I could use an exhibition to give thanks for what they did for me and my daughter," he said with a smile.
His exhibit is open to the public until Nov. 10. For more information or to donate, visit his website.
