

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





Local religious communities are expressing their shock, sadness, and potential worries following the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

On Saturday, a gunman entered the Tree of Life Synagogue and opened fire during worship services, killing eight men and three women, before a tactical police team tracked him down and shot him.

“This is something that a lot of people have been expecting. It's not a shock that somebody would enter a synagogue,” said Gerald Sorokin, Executive Director for the Talmud Torah Society.

“Those of us who work in the Jewish community are aware of the kinds of security threats that we have to be prepared for.”

Immediately following the shooting, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that armed guards should be placed at religious institutions, something Sorokin disagrees with.

“I think what Trump suggested that this might not have happened with armed guards was not only utterly irresponsible but it was entirely disrespectful,” said Sorokin. “Having an armed security guard is going to provide if anything, a false sense of security and that's not the goal we want to be pursuing. “

Edmonton’s Muslim community is also standing in solidarity with the city’s Jewish community, with it bringing back the reminder of the mosque shooting in Quebec in 2017 that left six people dead.

”This is a kind of hate that touches us all. We feel it puts an extra onus on us, our law enforcement agencies as well as public representatives to make sure we're able to recognize hate where ever it exists,” said Masood Peracha, Chair of Edmonton Council of Muslim Communities.

The mosque has been open for six months, and during that time they have received multiple hateful materials sent to them.

That prompted the mosque to apply for federal funding for extra security measures, but their application was tied up and funding did not come through.

“We do not have a 24 hour security guard here but that is something we'll be discussing, whether or not we need to have some sort of patrolling capabilities around some of our mosques.”

The shooting is being viewed by Peracha as a moment where people should educate oneself about the signs of hate and rooting it out.

“Educating people around us and making sure our own community is vigilant about any signs of hate appearing, and that our law enforcement agencies are equally supporting our institutions to make sure they recognize and any signs of hate.”

With files from Nahreman Issa