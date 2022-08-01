Local reverend reflects on organizing massive Papal mass at Commonwealth Stadium
Rev. Roger Niedzielski said he never imagined that after just five years of priesthood, he would be helping give communion to 40,000 people — let alone doing it with the Holy Father.
Niedzielski, head organizer of the holy communion at the Commonwealth Stadium mass on July 26, said he, alongside other organizers and volunteers, had just 65 days to prepare. But despite some sleepless nights, Niedzielski said, it was an incredible moment.
“There was a great sense of humility and just awe,” Niedzielski said.
“I think everyone appreciated the fact that what we’re witnessing is not your typical Tuesday morning. It’s something that people will reflect and think about and meditate on for months, if not years, to come.”
Among the challenges were the stadium's size and elevation and the strict 10-minute time limit given to them because of the Pope’s poor health condition, he said.
To solve the issue of the stands, Niedzielski said 30 priests and 30 deacons distributed mass on the field while volunteer ministers and attendants handed out the eucharist in the stands. But they only had one chance to get it right, he adds, since there was no rehearsal for the team of volunteers working up in the bleachers.
“I would say it was nothing short of miraculous that it went off without a hitch.”
The next day, Niedzielski said, he got to meet the Pope and shake his hand at a private audience before the morning the Pope left the city.
“It was a powerful experience, It was beautiful. It was something I will never forget,” he said.
Niedzielski’s mass back at his home parish was noticeably smaller Sunday, but he said the atmosphere of the visit has lingered. He looks forward to what grows out of the Pope’s visit, he said, and to see what the future has waiting for him.
“I’m ready for the next challenge, whatever that might be, whatever God throws my way.”
