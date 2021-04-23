EDMONTON -- For thirty years, Saher has offered her time and energy as a volunteer by connecting with countless Edmontonians at the Bissell Centre.

Quickly after Saher began volunteering with the Bassill Centre, she was involved in spearheading its New Year’s Day Dinner tradition, where she works behind a dessert table every year. She also dedicates most of her time as a volunteer contacting local restaurants in order to provide food donations.

This year, Saher was awarded the National Philanthropy Day Award by the Bissell Centre for her exceptionally long years of service.

“We chose her this year because of the long standing service that she’s had with New Year’s Day dinner, and we just thought it was a great way to be able to appreciate her,” said manager of volunteer services and events at the Bissell Centre, Jasmine Monaghan.

After her many years as a volunteer, Saher encourages others to help out where they can, whether that’s physically, mentally, or financially.

“Give whatever you can, because you are luckier than them.”