EDMONTON -- An Edmontonian is collecting soap for those in need around the world.

The soap drive will run all month in partnership with operation Christmas child.

Melody Borgstrom was inspired to do the drive after going on a trip with the organization to El Salvador.

“I saw in third world countries where one bar of soap actually goes and helps the entire family, and that goes towards cleaning their clothes, to hygiene, to any utensils they may have, so it really goes to help the entire family.”

So far she has collected 2,000 bars of soap.

Borgstrom hope to collect 20,000 bars of soap by the end of her drive on Dec. 3.

The soap drive is being conducted as part of Operation Christmas Child.