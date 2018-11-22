The male who fled from police and entered a Lac La Biche college, and caused a lock down, has been arrested, RCMP said.

RCMP tried to arrest two males wanted on warrants and they fled in a vehicle. Police stopped the vehicle and the two males fled on foot.

One of them was apprehended by dog services and suffered minor injuries. The other went into Portage College.

The school was locked down.

Just before 2:30 p.m., RCMP said the lock down was over and the male was arrested.