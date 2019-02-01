Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Lockdown at City Hall
Susan Amerongen, CTV Edmonton
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 2:01PM MST
City Hall was placed in lockdown after a weapons complaint.
EPS responded to the complaint at approximately 11:45 Friday morning. Some officers were seen blocking the doors, others were walking around with long guns at their side. City Hall security officers were able to offer a description of a male they saw on the main floor.
According to a police spokesperson no weapon has been discovered.
City hall has since reopened.