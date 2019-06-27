Lockdown ended at Sylvan Lake school
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 11:57AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 27, 2019 3:08PM MDT
The lockdown at Fox Run School and Ecole Mother Teresain Sylvan Lake has ended.
Sylvan Lake RCMP were investigating a threat made via an anonymous phone call Thursday. The investigation was concluded at approximately 12:20 p.m.
RCMP say the school had been placed on lock down as a precaution. A search was conducted and police said no there was no threat to the school or the general public.