More than an hour after officials confirmed a St. Albert high school was on lockdown, the school district said the lockdown had been lifted.

At about 1 p.m., a spokesperson for the St. Albert Public School Division said Bellerose Composite High School was on lockdown.

Just before 2:30 p.m., the division said the lockdown had been lifted.

Lockdown @BCHSBulletin has been lifted. Students will be released one classroom at a time. They should travel home by whatever method they usually would. Buses will run as normal. — St. Albert Public (@StAlbertPublic) April 9, 2018

Officials said students would be released one classroom at a time, and the lockdown would not affect bus service.

Earlier in the afternoon, RCMP said officers were also on scene, but police would not clarify what had happened.

More to come…