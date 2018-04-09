Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Lockdown lifted at St. Albert high school
Published Monday, April 9, 2018 1:24PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, April 9, 2018 2:41PM MDT
More than an hour after officials confirmed a St. Albert high school was on lockdown, the school district said the lockdown had been lifted.
At about 1 p.m., a spokesperson for the St. Albert Public School Division said Bellerose Composite High School was on lockdown.
Just before 2:30 p.m., the division said the lockdown had been lifted.
Lockdown @BCHSBulletin has been lifted. Students will be released one classroom at a time. They should travel home by whatever method they usually would. Buses will run as normal.— St. Albert Public (@StAlbertPublic) April 9, 2018
Officials said students would be released one classroom at a time, and the lockdown would not affect bus service.
Earlier in the afternoon, RCMP said officers were also on scene, but police would not clarify what had happened.
More to come…