More than an hour after officials confirmed a St. Albert high school was on lockdown, the school district said the lockdown had been lifted.

At about 1 p.m., a spokesperson for the St. Albert Public School Division said Bellerose Composite High School was on lockdown.

Just before 2:30 p.m., the division said the lockdown had been lifted.

Lockdown @BCHSBulletin has been lifted. Students will be released one classroom at a time. They should travel home by whatever method they usually would. Buses will run as normal. — St. Albert Public (@StAlbertPublic) April 9, 2018

Officials said students would be released one classroom at a time, and the lockdown would not affect bus service.

RCMP said later that all parts of the school were checked during the lockdown, and police confirmed there was no identifiable threat. Police are still investigating.

Earlier in the afternoon, RCMP said officers were also on scene, but police would not clarify what had happened.