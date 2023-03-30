Lockdown lifted at Sylvan Lake school after youth arrested: RCMP

A Sylvan Lake High School was locked down late Thursday morning.

Around noon, RCMP were on scene at the École H. J. Cody High School, near 45 Avenue and 50 Street, after reports of a male with a gun in the area.

The school was placed in a “lockdown.”

At around 1 p.m., RCMP say a male youth was arrested and the school was removed from lockdown.

Mounties say there is no longer any threat to the community.

No injuries were reported.