Lockdown over at Wetaskiwin high school, four students in custody
Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018 11:20AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 29, 2018 12:15PM MDT
Four students are in custody following a lockdown at a Wetaskiwin high school Tuesday morning.
The superintendent of Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools, Terry Pearson, confirmed to CTV News RCMP told them there was a threat at Wetaskiwin Composite High School Tuesday morning, but it remains unclear what the danger was.
The high school issued a Facebook post at 11:29 a.m. to say the lockdown had ended.
