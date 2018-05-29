Four students are in custody following a lockdown at a Wetaskiwin high school Tuesday morning.

The superintendent of Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools, Terry Pearson, confirmed to CTV News RCMP told them there was a threat at Wetaskiwin Composite High School Tuesday morning, but it remains unclear what the danger was.

The high school issued a Facebook post at 11:29 a.m. to say the lockdown had ended.

More to come...