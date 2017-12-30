

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





A destructive fire Friday night at a Leslieville lodge has the community in duress.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Friday night, fire crews were called to Elks Lodge in Leslieville – a small central Alberta hamlet about 25 kilometers east of Rocky Mountain House.

Four local fire stations and three additional crews responded to the call about 17 minutes after it was made.

There were no injuries as no one was inside at the time of the blaze, but the loss of the lodge is a big hit to the community.

“The Elks Lodge is a staple of the small village,” Clearwater Regional Fire Chief Steve Debienne said. “It does a lot for the community with the donations, and at a time when we see a lot of Elks Clubs dissolving, this one is a very strong Elks Club – very community involved and very active. It’s a devastating loss to the community of Leslieville and the Leslieville Elks Club. It’s going to be some time before they are back up on their feet.”

Debienne also said the extreme cold complicated their ability to fight the blaze.

“It posed a challenge with the elements. It was a very big challenge. When you’re pouring water at -40 C it becomes a challenge, and the hoses don’t flow water. They freeze up so we were battling that. … And unfortunately the community of Leslieville does not have a fire hydrant system so all the water that was used was shuttled, so that also posed another hurdle to jump over.”

Fire crews are on scene, and the investigation will wrap up on Tuesday.