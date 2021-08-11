EDMONTON -- The Perseid meteor shower that's been streaking through the summer sky since late July will be visible to Edmonton stargazers the next two nights.

It’s commonly known as the summer’s best meteor shower because it’s one of the biggest showers of the year with up to 100 meteors per hour expected to move across the sky Wednesday and Thursday night.

“If anyone’s out and about and it’s clear enough out, look up,” Frank Flourian, senior manager of the planetarium at the Telus World of Science, said.

“You should be able to see these little streaks of light crossing the sky all little bits of a comet burning up from the earth’s atmosphere.”

'GET OUTSIDE AND ENJOY NATURE'

Flourian suggests heading out of the city to get away from bright lights and look for somewhere more rural and dark. He told CTV News Edmonton, this will improve the visibility of the meteor shower.

Plus, because the moon will be setting so early on those nights, the sky will be especially dark making for optimal viewing.

“It’s just great to get outside and enjoy nature,” Flourian added,

“With the pandemic and things like that people really want to do something really cool. Take your family, go outside, it’s something you can do just by yourselves.”

For more information on the celestial event head online.