Lottery ticket sold in Alberta wins $2.5M
The Canadian Press Published Sunday, February 14, 2021 2:34PM MST
A pair of Lotto 649 tickets are pictured in Toronto on October 17, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume
TORONTO -- Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot will be split between two ticket holders - one in Alberta and the other in Ontario.
It's not clear where in each province the winning tickets were sold.
Each winner will collect $2.5 million.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Regina.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. 17 will be approximately $5 million.