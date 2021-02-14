TORONTO -- Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot will be split between two ticket holders - one in Alberta and the other in Ontario.

It's not clear where in each province the winning tickets were sold.

Each winner will collect $2.5 million.

The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Regina.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. 17 will be approximately $5 million.