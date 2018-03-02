A woman rescued by firefighters in a south-side fire has died from her injuries. The fire ripped through a home on 58 Avenue and 109 Street tuesday.

Ilyssa Kanerva, 30, is being remembered as a young mother with an infectious personality.

“She was an amazing bubbly ray of sunshine,” said Katie Suriyakumaran, who’s been friends with Kanerva for 18 years. “She had so much love in her to give and she shared it as often as she could.”

Kanerva leaves behind an eight-year-old son.

“She was an amazing soul who left us way too soon,” she said.

Two men escaped the flames and were taken to hospital as a precaution. A dog perished in the blaze.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the total damage is pegged at $194,000.

Investigators are trying to determine a cause.