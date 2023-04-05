'Low mosquito numbers': Dry conditions expected to limit Edmonton's spring mosquito population

This spring is shaping up to be a good one for Edmontonians who want to get out and enjoy a mosquito-free day.

According to the city's pest management coordinator, the fact that much of Edmonton's snow has already melted means there isn't a lot of standing water for mosquitoes to hatch.

"We're expecting pretty low mosquito numbers for this spring season, possibly some of the lowest we’ve seen in several years, and we’ve actually had pretty low spring seasons the last couple of years already," Mike Jenkins told reporters on Wednesday.

He says how the year will shape up overall depends on how much precipitation the city receives.

"If we get a lot of rainfall in the end of April, into May, that could drive additional hatching, more mosquitoes developing," he said. "Into June and July depends entirely on precipitation, so it’s hard to predict at this point."

Jenkins says the city's approach to mosquito control this year will be two-pronged, treating areas where mosquitoes are hatching, and trying to increase the number of natural predators in the city.

Many of the 30 species of mosquitoes in Edmonton lay their eggs at the edge of a pond and wait for a snow melt or rainfall to activate the eggs.

"They don’t hatch right away, they actually lay dormant. It’s a fantastic adaptation for prairie drought conditions. They can sit there, actually up to 10 years."

Jenkins says the city will target these areas in hopes of preventing the eggs from hatching.

The city is also looking at bolstering dragonfly and bat populations, among other natural predators, to decrease the mosquito population.

Increasing the number of roosting and maternity roosting sites for bats are a few of the options on the table.

BAT-KILLING FUNGUS MOVING INTO ALBERTA

Jenkins says the city is also working with partners as white-nose syndrome, which has been decimating bat populations in other parts of the world, moves into Alberta.

"It could have massive impacts on our bat population. We’re looking at improving bat conservation, not necessarily just for their potential benefits as mosquito predators, but just for the sake of the bats themselves."

"We’re working on with researchers and with the conservation programs to ensure that anything we do isn’t going to make things worse."

AERIAL SPRAY PROGRAM

One tool the city is unlikely to have at its disposal this year to fight mosquitoes is the aerial spraying program.

City council voted 9-4 last April to ground the program.

The $507,000 that would normally be spent on the program was put toward more natural methods of pest control.

On Wednesday, Jenkins was asked how the elimination of the program affected mosquito control last summer.

He says while conditions were wet to start, they quickly dried up before the larvae could mature to adulthood.

"Last year if we had the helicopters at the time, we probably would have brought them in because we saw significant hatching, but it probably would have been largely a wasted effort."

"So in general, the loss of the aerial program didn’t have a big impact on our program last year. Whether it does again going forward is hard to say."

MOSQUITO PREVENTION

Jenkins recommends Edmontonians stay inside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active, wear pants and long sleeves, and wear repellent containing Deet if they want to avoid being bitten.

He also suggests property owners remove standing water from their yards to make sure mosquito eggs can't hatch.