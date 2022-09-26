LRT closed between Clareview and Belvedere after cyclist hit by train

Edmonton police say the LRT is closed between Clareview and Belvedere Stations while police investigate a crash involving a cyclist and a train.

Edmonton Transit Service says the Capital Line is closed due to an "unplanned incident," and that bus service is being coordinated between the two stations.

ATTN LRT riders: Due to an unplanned incident, Capital Line trains are not currently operating between Clareview and Belvedere stations. Bus replacement service is being coordinated between these stations. Stay tuned for more updates. #YegTransit — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) September 26, 2022

This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.