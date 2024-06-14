EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • LRT construction to close portions of 165 Street for 2 weeks

    Valley Line West LRT construction on June 14, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) Valley Line West LRT construction on June 14, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
    Portions of 165 Street in west Edmonton will be closed for the next two weeks for LRT construction.

    Crews will be installing elevated guideway spans over 165 Street from June 17 to June 30.

    To accomplish this, the following traffic restrictions will be in place:

    • access to/from 87 Avenue at 165 Street will be closed;
    • traffic on 87 Avenue will be shifted south;
    • one lane of traffic in either direction will be maintained;
    • eastbound to northbound left turns into Petro Canada will be prohibited; and
    • westbound to southbound left turns onto 164 Street will be banned.

    Pedestrian access will be maintained, but temporary detours will be in place.

    The guideway will be installed during daytime hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

    The city says the work will cause noise, but that it will try to reduce the impact on the public.

    Transit users should visit the city's website for information on any detours or bus stop closures. 

