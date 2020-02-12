EDMONTON -- Transit users are being notified of some LRT service changes during Reading Week at Edmonton's post-secondary institutions.

"ETS is planning LRT service adjustments that will allow for more frequent trains in downtown and northeast Edmonton, trains with increased occupancy in south Edmonton and a more balanced passenger flow," the service alert reads.

Capital Line trains will run every five minutes during peak hours, between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. During off-peak hours, trains will run every 10 minutes.

The schedule for the Metro Line stays the same but trains will only travel between Health Sciences/Jubilee and NAIT.

Passengers may need to transfer trains to reach their destination.

NAIT, MacEwan University and University of Alberta students have a winter reading break from Feb. 18 to 21.

On Feb. 17, Family Day, transit will be running on a regular Saturday schedule.