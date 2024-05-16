LRT station closures planned due to track maintenance this weekend
The University and Government Centre LRT stations will be closed from May 18 to 20 due to planned track repairs in the area.
Replacement buses will be in service in lieu of the closures and will run every seven to eight minutes at bus stops with "LRT Replacements" signage. All affected bus stops are listed here.
The Capital Line trains will run between the Health Sciences, Jubilee and Century Park stations on the south line and between Clareview and Corona on the north line. The Metro Line LRTs will operate between NAIT, Blatchford Market and Corona stations.
LRT service will not affect the Valley Line Southeast station.
You can view LRT alerts and service disruptions on the City of Edmonton website.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren 'Dutch' Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57. His family says 'he passed as he was surrounded by his closest loved ones.'
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King' soliciting investments as recently as February: police
Police are alleging that Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ Aiden Pleterski was soliciting investments as recently as February – almost two years after he was petitioned into bankruptcy for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million.
Pierre Poilievre presses Justin Trudeau for summer pause on carbon and fuel taxes
To give Canadians a break on their summer road trips, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to suspend all gas and diesel taxes from Victoria Day to Labour Day.
Noticed a new payment? Some Canadians get first carbon rebate
Many Canadians found a message from the Canada Revenue Agency this week as they received their first direct deposit for the Canada Carbon Rebate.
Teen died from eating a spicy chip as part of social media challenge, autopsy report concludes
A medical examiner says a Massachusetts teen who participated in a spicy tortilla chip challenge died from ingesting a substance 'with a high capsaicin concentration.'
Protecting your car from the growing risk of keyless vehicle thefts
Auto technology has evolved and many newer cars use wireless key fobs and push-button starters instead of traditional metal keys. But that technology also makes things easier for thieves.
WATCH Scientists get a surprising glimpse at a rare deep-sea squid
Scientists from the University of Western Australia and Kelpsie Geociences in the U.K. say they were surprised to discover an underwater camera caught video of a rare deep-sea squid.
There's a new workers' rights treaty in Canada. What does it mean for you?
Although a global workers' treaty has been in force in Canada since January, an employment lawyer believes it won't do anything more to protect employees from violence and harassment.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
-
10 things to do in Calgary over the Victoria Day long weekend
Ten local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this long weekend.
-
LIVE
LIVE Wood Buffalo officials to provide update on wildfire burning out of control near Fort McMurray
The MWF-017 wildfire burning southwest of Fort McMurray is the only wildfire classified as out of control in Alberta, provincials announced in an update on Thursday morning.
Lethbridge
-
Small town Alberta school to switch to 4-day week
A school west of Lethbridge has shortened its weekly schedule for the new year, a move the board says offers more flexibility for its students and their families.
-
City of Lethbridge working to keep post-secondary graduates local
Each year, 15,000 students study at either the University of Lethbridge or Lethbridge College. Now, the City of Lethbridge is working to figure out how it can get more of those students to stay after graduation.
-
Visitor information providers gain local tourism knowledge through interactive bus tour
Frontline workers in the hospitality and tourism industry took a tour around main attractions in Lethbridge to get a better understanding of local offerings.
Saskatoon
-
Is it safe to use your phone to collect points in the drive-thru?
The Saskatchewan RCMP wants you to know it’s not targeting drive-thrus to ticket people for using their fast food reward apps.
-
Sask. singer Rebecca Strong wins $1M, Canada's Got Talent
Rebecca Strong is Saskatchewan's newest millionaire after winning the grand prize on Canada's Got Talent.
-
BREAKING
Regina
-
'Sacred work': Sask. First Nation learning how to conduct its own underground searches
Members of Piapot First Nation, students from the University of Winnipeg and various other professionals are learning new techniques that will hopefully be used for ground searches of potential unmarked grave sites in the future.
-
Moose Jaw Warriors win first WHL Championship in franchise history with series sweep over Portland
The Moose Jaw Warriors are the 2024 Western Hockey League (WHL) Champions after defeating the Portland Winterhawks in four games.
-
BREAKING
Vancouver
-
Fort Nelson, B.C., wildfire expands to 127 square kilometres, but away from town
British Columbia's wildfire service says the blaze threatening the northern community of Fort Nelson now spans nearly 130 square kilometres, but it had spread away from the town along its southern flank.
-
Canadian dog owners brace for stricter rules for entering U.S.
Travelling with a pet is already a challenge, but soon it could be even harder for dog owners heading down to the U.S.
-
'Do not rely on social media,' Fort Nelson mayor warns residents evacuated due to wildfires
As thousands of Fort Nelson, B.C., residents remain out of their homes due to the threat of wildfires, the town's mayor is warning the community to avoid social media rumours.
Vancouver Island
-
Fort Nelson, B.C., wildfire expands to 127 square kilometres, but away from town
British Columbia's wildfire service says the blaze threatening the northern community of Fort Nelson now spans nearly 130 square kilometres, but it had spread away from the town along its southern flank.
-
Pickleballers eye noise-reduction measures after North Saanich expulsion
A battle is brewing on the Saanich Peninsula after North Saanich council closed the only dedicated pickleball court in the area.
-
'Some structural damage' from wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C., mayor confirms
More than one home has been damaged or lost due to a massive wildfire outside of the B.C. community of Fort Nelson, the mayor confirmed Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King' soliciting investments as recently as February: police
Police are alleging that Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ Aiden Pleterski was soliciting investments as recently as February – almost two years after he was petitioned into bankruptcy for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million.
-
Railway cars loaded with sulphuric acid ran uncontrolled for nearly a kilometre, report finds
Railway cars loaded with sulphuric acid were not property secured by crew members when they derailed at the Canadian Pacific Railway Company’s Toronto Yard in Scarborough in 2022, according to a newly released report by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.
-
BREAKING
Montreal
-
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
-
Father charged with second-degree murder in daughter's stabbing death southwest of Montreal
A father has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his 34-year-old daughter in southern Quebec.
-
BREAKING
Atlantic
-
Two Catholic churches in Halifax are permanently closing their doors
Two prominent Catholic churches in Halifax are permanently closing their doors.
-
BREAKING
-
Daily burn ban fine raised to $25K in Nova Scotia
Lighting a fire during a daily burn ban in Nova Scotia will cost a pretty penny this summer.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg trial to hear from former partner of admitted serial killer
The ex-wife of an admitted serial killer is expected to testify today in a Winnipeg courtroom.
-
'Inhumane conditions': 68 dogs pulled from Winnipeg home
Nearly six dozen dogs were seized from a home Wednesday morning by the Winnipeg Humane Society. It is the largest known seizure of animals in the city’s history.
-
Suspicious death under investigation in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police are investigating the suspicious death of a 35-year-old man earlier this month.
Ottawa
-
Man jumps from second floor to escape fire in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood
The Ottawa Fire Service says firefighters responded to a call for a fire on Tall Oak Private, near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus, at approximately 9:30 a.m.
-
Early cancer diagnosis saves lives, Canada's healthcare system millions, research shows
Researchers at the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) say while recent research shows breast cancer cases are on the rise among younger Canadians (Link), early diagnosis not only saves lives, but also saves the country's healthcare system nearly $500 million.
-
Motorcyclist dead following collision in Russell, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to the crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Craig Street, west of Hamilton Road, in Russell at approximately 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police searching for second stabbing suspect
One person is in custody while a second suspect is on the loose following a stabbing that sent two people to hospital in northern Ontario, police say.
-
-
BREAKING
Barrie
-
Out with Loblaws, in with Zehrs in Barrie's north end
Zehrs has returned to the north end of Barrie.
-
Orillia's famous yuletide tree has exited the city
Orillia's famous Christmas tree faces the wood chipper.
-
Construction on Barrie road extension in south end ahead of schedule
Work to extend Bryne Drive in Barrie's south end is ahead of schedule.
Kitchener
-
Puppies found abandoned in box by Hwy. 401 ramp
The local humane society is asking for the public's help to care for five puppies that were found abandoned in a box near Hwy. 401 in Kitchener.
-
BREAKING
-
OPP release new information in alleged sexual assault at Fergus business
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police say a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man at a Fergus retailer last week.
London
-
18 year old charged after crashing into school bus
An 18-year-old resident of Tillsonburg is facing charges after crashing into a school bus with students aboard in South-West Oxford early Thursday morning.
-
Oxford Street East reopened following house fire
Oxford Street East has reopened after a fire broke out at an east end residence on Thursday morning.
-
Investigation underway after assaults reported at 2 St. Thomas, Ont. high schools
An investigation is underway after two people were assaulted during separate incidents at St. Thomas high schools earlier this week.
Windsor
-
Owner of missing dog 'can’t sleep' 8 months after warrant was issued for woman who took Lemmy
It's been nearly eight months since a bench warrant was issued for the woman who Greg Marentette believes has possession of his Newfoundland dog — but no arrest has been made and Lemmy still has not been found.
-
Here's what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex on Victoria Day 2024
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex on Victoria Day on Monday, May 20, 2024.
-
Tools stolen during Wallaceburg break-in
Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a garage break-in in Wallaceburg.