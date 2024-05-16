EDMONTON
Edmonton

    LRT station closures planned due to track maintenance this weekend

    An Edmonton Transit Service LRT in a file photo. An Edmonton Transit Service LRT in a file photo.
    The University and Government Centre LRT stations will be closed from May 18 to 20 due to planned track repairs in the area.

    Replacement buses will be in service in lieu of the closures and will run every seven to eight minutes at bus stops with "LRT Replacements" signage. All affected bus stops are listed here.

    The Capital Line trains will run between the Health Sciences, Jubilee and Century Park stations on the south line and between Clareview and Corona on the north line. The Metro Line LRTs will operate between NAIT, Blatchford Market and Corona stations.

    LRT service will not affect the Valley Line Southeast station.

    You can view LRT alerts and service disruptions on the City of Edmonton website.

