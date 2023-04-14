'Lucky he's alive': Ukrainian newcomer loses part of lung after stabbing at Edmonton bus stop

A Ukrainian newcomer who was stabbed in Edmonton on Thursday is recovering in hospital, his family tells CTV News Edmonton.

Ivan Pylypchuk, 48, was waiting for a bus to go to work at 38 Avenue and Millbourne Road around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday when police say he was stabbed by a random person.

He was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery.

Pylypchuk, his wife Iuliia Pushkar and their eight-year-old daughter Victoria had just arrived in Canada after fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The family only knows one person in Canada, Leo Leshchinsky, who Pylypchuk has known since childhood.

LUCKY TO BE ALIVE

On Friday, CTV News Edmonton spoke to Pushkar and Leshchinsky, with Leshchinsky translating for Bushkar, who speaks very little English.

Leshchinsky says Pylypchuk is out of surgery and is conscious, but he's facing a long road to recovery.

Doctors had to remove part of his lung.

"He’s still in intensive care, as he had a problem of breathing," he said.

"Knife really was close to his heart, so he’s lucky he’s alive."

Through Leshchinsky, Pushkar talked about the trauma she experienced on Thursday.

"It was the scariest thing she ever experienced in her life, and she was so scared to lose her loved one. It was very hard for her."

One day later, the outlook is brighter for the family.

"She’s feeling way better because she sees all the support from all the people that are helping and healing him in hospital, and treating him in hospital."

He said despite their initial experience in Edmonton, Pushkar doesn't have any bad feelings about what happened here.

"She doesn’t have any negative feelings about the city," he said.

Pylypchuk had obtained a Canadian work visa, and was the sole provider for his family.

With a long recovery ahead of him, Leshchinsky set up a GoFundMe page to help the family.

As of 4 p.m. on Friday, the page had raised $75,000.

"She was amazed, and she couldn’t believe, couldn’t imagine that. It’s unbelievable, and she’s very appreciative of what people are doing for them," Leshchinsky said, translating Pushkar's reaction to the fundraiser.

"It’s amazing. It’s really amazing."

The family will also receive assistance from the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, Alberta Provincial Council ( UCC-APC), who will help the family find long-term housing and furnishings.

"We’re ensuring this family has the food and shelter that it needs, arriving and settling here. We’re going to help support the best we can with some long-term housing for them," said Orysia Boycuk of the UCC-APC.

She's asking anyone who wants to help to donate to the organization's furniture warehouse.

"We will make sure they have the necessary furniture, clothing to make sure they get through these days and weeks ahead."

ATTACKER STILL AT LARGE

Police have yet to arrest the person who stabbed Pylypchuk.

"It was gut wrenching, it was unsettling, it was disturbing, there were a lot of thoughts going through my head," Coun.Keren Tang, who represents the ward where Pylypchuk was stabbed, said on Friday.

"I wish him a speedy recovery. I’m thinking about his family and how fresh they are to our city, and to experience that is absolutely devastating."

Tang says she understands residents are concerned about violence in the city.

"I know people are feeling really scared, I’ve heard quite a bit about their concerns around community safety."

"This is still an active investigation, and I think we need to trust our police service to do that work."

Last week the province announced 100 more police officers to be split between Edmonton and Calgary to make transit safer.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb.