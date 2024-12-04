Lucy the elephant in good health, but should remain in Edmonton: experts

Lucy the elephant is in good health and able to travel – though experts recommend she stays put.

In September, two elephant experts carried out an assessment of 49-year-old Lucy.

They both found the Asian elephant was in good physical condition for her age, with her current health issues normal for her age.

Neither said she was physically unable to be moved, but both recommended against relocating her to live with other elephants.

Lucy has spent most of her life alone since moving to Edmonton from Sri Lanka in 1977, though she did have a companion in African elephant Samantha from 1989 to 2007.

In order to keep her as a single elephant, the zoo must undergo an annual independent assessment by Canada’s Accredited Zoos and Aquariums.

She has been assessed yearly by outside experts for nearly two decades.

Dr. Dennis Schmitt, a specialist in elephant veterinary medicine, said her solitary life means she is unlikely to have natural immunity to elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus (EEHV).

Schmitt did not say Lucy could not be moved, but he recommended she remain away from other elephants for the rest of her life due to the threat of EEHV, which has a high mortality rate.

"Lucy exhibits choice and control in her care and environment at the Edmonton Valley Zoo. I recommend that she continue to remain in her current facility until she passes, which could be several more years," he wrote.

Daryl Hoffman, executive director of the Elephant Managers Association, also found Lucy to be in good physical condition for her age.

He said, while it is unnatural for elephants to live alone and Lucy would "probably" survive a move, he believes relocation is not in her best interest.

"An elephant in human care that lives to be 60 is an anomaly, 47 is the median," Hoffman said. "How many years does Lucy have?

"Is the stress of a move and introduction to new elephants acceptable for a few years of companionship? … She has adapted and is thriving in her current situation. I think it would be a mistake to move her."

'Space is a concern'

The Edmonton Valley Zoo has been under years of pressure to relocate Lucy, who has lived there since she was two years old.

PETA filed a lawsuit in 2012 over what it called Lucy's "abusive and illegal" living conditions as a solitary elephant, but that application was dismissed.

In 2021, the Edmonton zoo was ranked as the worst zoo for elephants in North America by international advocacy organization In Defense of Animals.

Previous health assessments of the pachyderm found her ineligible to travel due to health issues. Despite improvements in her health over the past few years, the zoo maintained on Wednesday that Lucy is "not fit to travel."

Elephants are highly social and intelligent creatures, and many advocates have raised concerns over Lucy's quality of life without herd mates. Edmonton's harsh climate has been another worry.

Hoffman found Lucy exhibited no signs of stress from being alone, but he did say the cold poses problems for her wellbeing, as it limits her access to the outdoors.

Her indoor space was clean and in good condition, he said, but it is not enough.

"Limiting her to one or the other does not provide her with enough space or choice," he said.

"The weather in Edmonton can result in days where Lucy does not get to go outside, and the limited indoor space is a concern on these days."

Hoffman recommends adding a pool large enough for the elephant to submerge in, to ease pressure on her feet, as well as upgrades to her indoor and outdoor spaces.

In a press release, the zoo said Lucy's habitat is currently being upgraded and "preliminary planning" is underway for expanding her indoor and outdoor spaces.

The reports can be found on the City of Edmonton website.