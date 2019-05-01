A portion of Highway 16 is closed after a semi-truck rolled over and spilled lumber Wednesday afternoon.

Mounties are rerouting traffic from the eastbound lanes of Highway 16 onto the Jennifer Heil overpass.

The driver of the semi-truck has unknown injuries, RCMP said.

The eastbound lanes will remain closed during rush hour. Westbound traffic is open but “experiencing delays due to onlookers,” RCMP said.