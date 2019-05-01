Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Lumber spilled in Highway 16 crash
A semi-truck rolled over and spilled lumber on Highway 16 on Wednesday afternoon.
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 4:24PM MDT
A portion of Highway 16 is closed after a semi-truck rolled over and spilled lumber Wednesday afternoon.
Mounties are rerouting traffic from the eastbound lanes of Highway 16 onto the Jennifer Heil overpass.
The driver of the semi-truck has unknown injuries, RCMP said.
The eastbound lanes will remain closed during rush hour. Westbound traffic is open but “experiencing delays due to onlookers,” RCMP said.