A portion of Highway 16 was closed Wednesday afternoon after a semi-truck rolled over and spilled lumber.

RCMP said the semi-truck attempted to pass a slow-moving pickup truck hauling farm equipment, but the semi hit the equipment, rolled over and spilled lumber all over the highway.

Mounties rerouted traffic from the eastbound lanes of Highway 16 onto the Jennifer Heil overpass.

The driver of the semi-truck suffered non-life threatening injuries and is in hospital, RCMP said.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call RCMP at 780-968-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.