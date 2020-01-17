EDMONTON -- All students have been cleared to leave an Edmonton elementary school that was put under a hold-and-secure order Friday afternoon after a man barricaded himself in a nearby building.

Students were at first held for several hours past the school day's end, then evacuated Friday evening from Lymburn School on 72 Avenue NW due to the incident.

Police asked motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area while they dealt with "a barricaded male suspect at a nearby residence."

They were called to the home at around 3 p.m. for reports that a man attacked two other men with a knife.

The two other men exited the home and have since been treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were still negotiating with the man inside the home as of 5:10 p.m.

About 300 students plus staff were held inside the building until about 6 p.m., until police determined an evacuation plan. Students whose parents were at Lymburn School were evacuated in phases, while those without guardians there were being kept inside the building.

Eventually all students were cleared to leave, Edmonton Public School Board said.

#yegtraffic major police presence at Lymburn school. Roads closed — Don Wray (@rvpartsguy) January 17, 2020

Never seen this before in the neighborhood hood. Large police presence blocking off 188 st near Lymburn Elementary. 6-7 police vehicles. @ctvedmonton @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/ZpxgigqyL1 — Chan Rin (@ChansCreative) January 17, 2020

This is a developing news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.