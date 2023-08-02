Métis artist 'super excited' to see his Indigenous Edmonton Elks logo design used on helmets

An Indigenous-style logo will adorn helmets worn by the Edmonton Elks when they return to the turf next week.

The Canadian Football League club revealed the logo, created by local Métis artist Conrad Plews, on Wednesday.

The design by Plews, who owns Black Market Tattoos in west Edmonton, was influenced by a winning submission to an Elks' Orange Shirt contest two years ago by Indigenous student Izaiah Masuskapoe.

Orange shirt efforts have become prevalent in recent years to recognize healing by residential school survivors and to raise awareness of the need for reconciliation.

Masuskapoe had been inspired by a B.C. Lions logo made by Kwakwaka’wakw/Tlingit artist Corrine Hunt.

"I wanted to definitely include elements of the winning artist’s design (by Masuskapoe), and I also wanted to not lose the essence of the Elks logo, but I wanted to try to create something that had a lot more dynamic energy, something that’s readily recognizable as Indigenous-inspired," Plews told CTV News Edmonton.

A helmet featuring the Edmonton Elks' new Indigenous logo (Twitter/Edmonton Elks)He said the new Elks logo is something Indigenous people can take “ownership of because it’s a part of our story now."

"Unlike the previous name, which wasn’t our story, this is our choice to go in this direction and to be represented, so that’s what we’re looking to be recognized," he said.

Plews said he will “absolutely” be attending the Aug. 10 game at Commonwealth Stadium between the Elks and the visiting Winnipeg Blue Bombers in which the logo will be used for the first time as part of the team’s Indigenous Celebration night.

"Admittedly, just the thought of it takes my breath away," Plews said of knowing his logo design will be worn by Elks players. "I’m super excited. I'm a longtime Edmonton Elks fan. Growing up, I never thought that would be something that would have my design on it. It's an awesome feeling."

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Darcy Seaton