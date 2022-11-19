Métis Market held in Edmonton to celebrate Métis Week

Métis artists of all kinds gathered at Kingsway Mall on Saturday to show off their creations.

The first ever Métis Market is being held as a celebration of Métis Week.

Organizers said they wanted the event to delight all the senses.

“We have the vendors with of course lots of different products, you know Christmas is coming, big holidays, we also have some original artwork on display, we have really great photo essay and mural, and we have performers happening all throughout the day today as well,” said artist Krista Leddy.

While this market is only one day, Leddy says they’re planning for more markets in the future in different locations across the province, and they’re hoping to add additional artists to make them bigger and better.

“We’re also inviting Métis makers, artists, artisans and performers to come check this out because we would like to build more connections within the community to provide more opportunities like this.”

Saturday is the last day of Métis Week.