Métis Nation of Alberta marks historic return of bison to traditional lands

Bison are shown at Metis Crossing Wildlife Park in Alberta are shown in a handout photo. The Métis Nation of Alberta says the arrival of 20 wood bison at Métis Crossing was a historic moment for its citizens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Olivia Bako/Metis Nation of Alberta Bison are shown at Metis Crossing Wildlife Park in Alberta are shown in a handout photo. The Métis Nation of Alberta says the arrival of 20 wood bison at Métis Crossing was a historic moment for its citizens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Olivia Bako/Metis Nation of Alberta

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island