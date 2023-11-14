Métis Week proclaimed in Edmonton to coincide with Louis Riel Day

Nov. 12 to 18 has officially been declared Métis Week in Edmonton.

The City of Edmonton and the Otipemisiwak Métis Government made the announcement Tuesday at city hall.

"The City of Edmonton recognizes the contributions Métis people have made and continue to make to our city," Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said in a news release. "Métis people played a significant role in the establishment of Edmonton as a community through the development of trading, commerce, river lot settlement, as well as through civic life, military service and leadership."

Métis Week is held every November in Alberta to coincide with Louis Riel Day on Nov. 16.

The city says the proclamation is a continued commitment to a memorandum of shared recognition and cooperation between the City of Edmonton and the Métis Nation of Alberta.

"During Métis Week, we gather to honour Louis Riel and his shared determination for self-government," Andrea Sandmaier, president of the Otipemisiwak Métis Government of the Métis Nation in Alberta. "By working together, we will make our vision of a brighter future for Métis people a reality."

The Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA) was created in 1928 to be a representative voice on behalf of Métis people within Alberta.

The Otipemisiwak Métis Government, sworn in October, was formed after a federal bill was passed that affirmed the right of Métis nations to govern themselves.