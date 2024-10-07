EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Ma-Me-O Beach officials say 90% of residents have paid a $19K fee for failed sewer

    The village of Ma-Me-O Beach, Alberta sits on Pigeon Lake. The village of Ma-Me-O Beach, Alberta sits on Pigeon Lake.
    Officials say 90 per cent of Ma-Me-O Beach residents have paid a $19,500 fee to the village ahead of a Sept. 30 deadline.

    Seventy-six per cent of residents voted in favour of the one-time fee last spring, to pay off a $5.5 million debt for a failed sewer installation.

    "The fact that people were able to do it and to show that they want to move forward and investing in Ma-Me-O also is great," said Mayor Christine Holmes. "I think it's the first step towards really fortifying where we could be in the future."

    Property owners who did not pay by the deadline will be charged an extra 12 per-cent interest.

    If they don't pay before New Years Eve, the interest will bump up to 18 per-cent.

    Ma-Me-O Beach has about 270 homes.

